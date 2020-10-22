Judge dismisses 3rd-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, other charges remain

article

A Hennepin County judge has dismissed the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, but denied the defense's motions to dismiss the other charges against him. Chauvin remains charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Judge Peter A. Cahill issued several critical rulings Thursday. He also denied the motions to dismiss the aiding and abetting charges against the other three officers charged in Floyd’s death: Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

Judge Cahill stayed the dismissal of Chauvin's third-degree murder charge for five days to allow the state to appeal the ruling.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter just four days after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the intersection of E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis. The charge was later upgraded to second-degree murder at the same time Attorney General Keith Ellison announced charges against the other three officers involved in Floyd's death.

Former officers Thao, Kueng and Lane are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers were fired the day after Floyd’s death.