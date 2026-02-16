Woman selling Valentine's Day gift baskets allegedly jumped, robbed in Detroit

The Brief Police are investigating a robbery on Detroit's east side. Kim Braxton said she was selling Valentine's Day gift baskets when she was assaulted and robbed. Braxton has been selling baskets for four years, and said she will not let this stop her.



A woman selling Valentine's Day baskets over the weekend in Detroit said she was jumped and robbed.

Kim Braxton was at the corner of Houston-Whittier and Gratiot on Saturday afternoon when she says she was hit in the face and knocked down by three young men who then stole her baskets.

Dig deeper:

Braxton, who has been selling baskets at the same corner for four years, took to social media after the crime to discuss what happened while she waited for police to make a report.

"They're not gonna stop me from selling baskets," she said in the tearful video.

On Sunday, Quincy Smith, the head of community violence intervention group Team Pursuit, met with Braxton. He gave her money to help recoup some of her losses.

"We see one of our own community members victimized, right? Abused and hurt, taken advantage of, it just makes you enraged and want to respond immediately.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.