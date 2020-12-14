JVS Human Services offering paid internships for people 50 and older

If you're over 50 and looking for work, JVS Human Services is offering paid internships.

Jewish Vocational Services is located in Southfield is offering what they're calling "the new experiences internship." It's funded by government grants.

If you've been unemployed for six months or longer you can take part in this ten-week program.

In some cases, internships lead to job offers in fields like marketing, sales and administration.

The internship is for 40 hours a week and pays $13 an hour.

If you're interested or would like more information, contact Gerard Baltrusaitis, Internship Employment Specialist, at gbaltrusaitis@jvshumanservices.org or by calling 248-658-8862.