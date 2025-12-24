Freezing rain could lead to dangerous driving conditions Friday in Metro Detroit - What we know now

The Brief Current forecast models show a potential for freezing rain Friday morning into the early afternoon. As of now, temperatures are expected to be hovering around freezing. If they dip before freezing, it could be a slick and messy day. Freezing rain is dangerous because it leads to a thin but very slick layer of ice that can make driving and walking unsafe.



Christmas Eve and Christmas will be dry for the most part, but after the holiday ends, it could get messy around Metro Detroit.

Freezing rain moves into the forecast after Thursday.

Timeline:

The potential is there for a very tricky stretch of weather on Friday, Dec. 26, with freezing rain becoming a concern from the early morning hours into the early afternoon.

Right now, the window to watch closely runs roughly from 5 a.m. through about 1 p.m., when conditions may line up just enough to cause problems.

Freezing rain dangers

Freezing rain is one of the more dangerous winter weather setups we deal with. It happens when rain falls through a slightly warmer layer of air aloft, then reaches a ground surface that’s still at or below freezing. The moment those raindrops hit roads, sidewalks, trees, or power lines, they freeze on contact, forming a thin but often very slick sheet of ice.

Temperatures Friday morning are expected to hover right near the freezing mark, which is why this is a concern rather than a simple cold rain.

Ice accumulations

At this point, ice accumulations look to be in the range of one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch.

That may not sound like much, but it’s more than enough to create dangerous travel conditions. Roads can become icy very quickly, especially bridges, overpasses, and untreated surfaces, making the Friday morning commute a potentially difficult one.

Even small amounts of ice can dramatically increase stopping distances and lead to spin-outs.

Beyond travel, there’s also a secondary concern with ice buildup on trees and power lines. If we end up closer to the higher end of those ice totals, the added weight could be enough to cause some branches or lines to snap, leading to isolated power outages.

Geographically, the higher risk for thicker ice appears to be farther south, with Monroe and Lenawee counties currently having the greatest potential to see more significant accumulation.

This is a forecast that will continue to be fine-tuned, but it’s a good idea to plan ahead now. If you can delay travel Friday morning, do so. If you must be out, allow extra time and be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions. Even a little freezing rain can go a long way in creating a big impact.