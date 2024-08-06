With her running mate selected, Kamala Harris's busy tour of battleground states this week takes on new significance, including a visit to Michigan.

Harris and her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be stopping in Detroit on Wednesday night. It will be her second stop of the day after speaking in Wisconsin earlier in the day.

In total, the Harris-Walz ticket will travel through seven states this week.

Each of the states on the circuit may play defining roles in the 2024 general election - and likely won't be the last time Harris or Walz visit them.

Michigan is also on the minds of the Republican presidential ticket as well, with Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance delivering remarks in Shelby Township on Wednesday. It will be Vance's second visit to Michigan since becoming Donald Trump's pick.

The event will be private and not open to the public, police told FOX 2.

The latest polling of Harris and Trump in Michigan shows the two neck-and-neck, with the most recent survey showing both candidates tied at 45% among likely voters.

Harris's travel schedule starts in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. From there, she'll travel with Walz to Eau Claire, Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, before coming to Detroit Wednesday evening.

The next four trips include visits to North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.