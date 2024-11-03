The Brief Kamala Harris is making her final stop in Michigan this weekend, visiting Detroit, Pontiac, and East Lansing on Sunday The election is only two days away and both campaigns see Michigan as pivotal to a winning formula Donald Trump will also make one more stop in Michigan, rallying supporters Monday night in Grand Rapids.



Kamala Harris is making what's expected to be her final visit in Michigan during the 2024 election campaign with three stops on Sunday.

The Democratic nominee is ending her swing through the battleground state with planned stops in Detroit, Pontiac, and East Lansing.

In addition to working to boost turnout in heavily-populated Southeast Michigan, she is also taking a trip to another college town after stumping in Ann Arbor last week.

Both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University saw a surge of turnout during the 2022 Midterms. With 15 electoral votes on the line, driving up votes in college towns could be a deciding factor for both candidates.

Harris's opponent, Donald Trump, will also be in Michigan one final time before the Nov. 5 election. He'll be holding a rally in Grand Rapids on Monday - the same city he has ended his previous two bids for president.

Sunday is also the final day for early voting in Michigan.

This is the first year the state has allowed nine days of the new voting format. According to the Michigan Voting Dashboard, more than a million residents took advantage of early voting while another 1.9 million filled out an absentee ballot.

This weekend has been the busiest for early voting, with more than 280,000 people casting ballots on Friday and Saturday.

Both campaigns have pushed their supporters to cast ballots early in hopes of "banking" votes and allowing the two political parties to focus on driving up turnout elsewhere.