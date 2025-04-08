The Brief Volunteers are being asked to help protect spawning sturgeon in a northern Michigan river Sturgeon for Tomorrow relies on volunteers to keep watch over the Black River from mid-April to early June, keeping a lookout for poachers Sturgeon, a beloved fish species native to Michigan, is sought for its eggs for caviar



A northern Michigan wildlife group is issuing a call to arms to help them protect a beloved native fish along the Black River.

Sturgeon for Tomorrow is looking for volunteers to help monitor the river and keep watch over spawning sturgeon, a species whose eggs are highly sought by poachers.

Big picture view:

The Black River in northern Michigan is home to one of Michigan's most-protected fish species.

The sturgeon, which have long lifespans and can grow up to 200 pounds, take years to reach the age where they can start reproducing. Ensuring the population's survival means protecting it at its most vulnerable stages.

Because sturgeon eggs are a highly prized delicacy in the form of caviar, bad actors are known to poach spawning sites in Michigan, like the Black River.

Sturgeon for Tomorrow partners with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and various tribes to protect the species from illegal harvest.

Sturgeon For Tomorrow is seeking volunteers in Cheboygan County from mid-April through early June to stand guard as mature lake sturgeon head upstream to their spawning sites along the Black River. Photo via DNR

What you can do:

Volunteers that participate will stand along the river and report suspicious activity to conservation officers patrolling the area. They'll do so from mid-April through early June.

At the sites where volunteers are posted, they will also record the number of fish in the area, assisting with citizen science in addition to protecting the species.

There will also be on-site coordinators to help answer questions.

All kinds of volunteers are invited to participate, including church groups, families, scouting groups, and students.

Those interested in volunteering should contact Jim and Mary Paulson at Sturgeonschedules@gmail.com or call 989-763-7568. Volunteers can also register online or visit sturgeonfortomorrow.org .

Related article

What they're saying:

The program has been ongoing for more than two decades, according to the program's volunteer coordinator.

"For over 20 years, the annual Sturgeon Guarding Program has proven that people serving as sturgeon guards watching over the river have virtually eliminated poaching, while helping to ensure the protection and reproductive success of the species," said Mary Paulson.

The DNR is also appreciative of the program's goals.

"This program, which protects this iconic species when they are most vulnerable, is a model of how agencies and the public can cooperate to get needed work accomplished," said DNR Sgt. Mike Mshar.