Sen. Kamala Harris spends day in Metro Detroit 'Detroit, Joe and I can't do this without you'

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee, Kamala Harris, made campaign stops throughout Metro Detroit Sunday. She started the day out speaking to an empty church in Southfield, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, supporters were still able to watch her virtually.

"Let's always remember, let's always remember, that we are all God's children and we are going to get through this together," Harris said.

Harris spoke about the challenges this country has faced this year - the pandemic, civil unrest, a nation divided. Her visit coming just 9 days away from the Presidential Election.

"So many of us are spending our time in reflection and prayer these days," Harris said. "In my private conversation with God, I usually ask for strength and protection to do the right thing."

Later in the day, Harris took a visit to Pontiac, which was more upbeat and casual.

Harris urged Michigan voters to go to their city's clerk officer, pick up a ballot and vote early.

"I'm here to ask for your help, because Joe and I can't do this without you," Harris said. "I remember in 2016 an average of 2 voters per precinct. I know we can do better."

For more information on how to vote early, click here.