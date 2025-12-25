Metro Detroit Christmas forecast: Dry, some sun, and no bitter cold

The Brief Christmas in Metro Detroit will be dry with the sun showing up some. Highs will be around 40. However, tomorrow things get tricky as freezing rain arrives.



Christmas weather is looking good – some sun, no precipitation, and a cold feel that won’t be bitter.

Highs climb to around 40.

Friday freezing rain

The main story is Friday.

Freezing rain develops between about 6–8 a.m. and winds down by afternoon. Ice totals look to average around 0.10", with localized amounts pushing closer to 0.20".

Plan on slick travel and some impactful conditions, but this is not shaping up to be a crippling ice storm.

What's next:

Temps rebound a bit for the weekend and peak Sunday, though rain arrives as a cold front moves through.

That system ushers the winter feel back in for next week as we dip back below average.