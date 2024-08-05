Kamala Harris VP: Nominee's choice for running mate has accepted, per source

Who will be the running mate for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris? It appears the sitting Vice President has picked her running mate – and that person has accepted, FOX 2 has learned.

In the two weeks since President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing from the race for the White House and endorsed Harris for President, speculation has run rampant about who the Harris campaign would pick as her running mate.

According to a FOX 2 source in the White House, Harris has made her selection and has had a conversation with her running mate – who has accepted the offer.

The White House source, who spoke with FOX 2's Roop Raj on a condition of anonymity, was not informed of who Harris had selected. However, they were told to prepare for four individuals as the finalists.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeg, Kentucky Governor Andy Bashear, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

That list has been whittled down to remove Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Kelly tweeted a message to supporters on Sunday that said he was committed to serving Arizonans. A few minutes after the tweet, Kelly deleted it.

The process of picking a running mate is a high-pressure decision that usually spans months, but in this case has been compressed into a matter of just weeks.

Harris has, effectively, until Tuesday to select who will be her No. 2.

RELATED: What polls say about Harris' potential running mates

Battleground state visits

After Harris names her running mate, the duo will launch into an aggressive, seven-state battleground tour that begins in Philadelphia on Tuesday and winds through Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez is now focusing more on Arizona and Nevada because of what officials say is Harris’ increased competitiveness against former President Donald Trump in the two states, both of which President Joe Biden won four years ago.

RELATED: Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Initial reaction from swing states

The Associated Press contributed to this content.