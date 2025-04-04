Mackinac Bridge closures prompt energy emergency declaration for Michigan's UP

article





An energy emergency declaration signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts restrictions to help bring fuel to Michigan's Upper Peninsula after Mackinac Bridge closures this week.

The energy emergency applies to 14 counties - Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Luce, Schoolcraft, Baraga, Alger, Iron, Gogebic, Menominee, Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson, Marquette, and Houghton counties. Mackinac County was included under a previous executive order.

Ice storms forced the bridge to close numerous times, with the connection between Michigan's two peninsulas being closed for 30-hours straight at one point. This prevented commercial fuel trucks from crossing the Straits of Mackinac.

The bridge is open now, but help is still needed.

The executive order suspends hours-of-service and all state and local seasonal load, size, and weight restrictions for commercial trucks transporting gasoline, distillate, propane, and other necessary equipment in the Upper Peninsula. According to Whitmer, this will help expedite delivery of fuel and other critical supplies to impacted areas following widespread damage from historic ice storms over the weekend.

"My top priority right now is ensuring that first responders have the fuel they need to continue recovery efforts and Michigan families have ample energy to heat their homes during this cold weather," Whitmer said. "With this executive action, Michigan will allow expanded flexibility for truck drivers to ensure the supply of fuel can be delivered to communities in the Upper Peninsula that need it the most right now. We will continue to support Michiganders as communities get back on their feet following this historic storm."

The order will be in effect until April 10.