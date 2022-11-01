Karamo lawsuit alleging lack of election security by Detroit city clerk is voter suppression says NAACP

"Halloween is over but Kristina Karamo is still playing dirty tricks," said Rev. Wendell Anthony, Detroit NAACP president.

One day after Kristina Karamo - the Republican candidate for Secretary of State - held a press conference to back a lawsuit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and Detroit's Board of Election inspectors alleging voter fraud, the Detroit branch of the NAACP is firing back.

"This lawsuit is geared only toward the City of Detroit, a majority African-American city," Anthony said, "It is designed to stop the effort to mobilize and drive voter participation."

But Karamo says no.

"It's clear that those claiming we are seeking to disenfranchise Detroit voters are lying," she said. "We are seeking that the law is followed."

Karamo also points a finger at what she calls unmonitored ballot drop boxes.

"Why are the citizens of Detroit expected to tolerate illegality in their elections," Karamo said.

Anthony rejects that claim.

"There's no evidence of voter fraud, there is no pattern of mail-in ballot abuse," he said. "It is simply a lawsuit in search of a violation. It's not voter protection, it's really voter suppression.

"We at the NAACP will not go for the okie doke. This BS - bad stuff."

For the second day in a row, FOX 2 reached out to Janice Winfrey and City of Detroit election officials regarding the lawsuit and the wait for a response still continues.

NAACP officials make it clear that they will not tolerate voter intimidation or any efforts that prevent qualified voters from making their voices heard.

"We will have election protection from early morning on Election Day through the close of the polls," Anthony said. "We will have lawyers on-site, we'll have challengers and voters, and people who will be out there to make sure nobody is intimidated or prevented from voting."