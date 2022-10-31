Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo alleges Detroit voting corruption in lawsuit

In a new lawsuit, Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is alleging voting corruption in Detroit.

She filed the suit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors.

"Unfortunately, the city of Detroit has been plagued with election corruption for years," Karamo said.

She is alleging that illegal ballots are a problem in the city.

"The fraud that we’ve seen occur is creating a situation where the vote is not being secured. Additionally, it's creating a situation where it's making it very easy for illegal ballots to be cast," Karamo said.

She claims there are absentee ballots that have no signature and more.

"Regarding this reliable machine being connected to the qualified voter file. That's a massive concern for Michigan as a whole. Not just Detroit," she said.

FOX 2 reached out to Janice Winfrey and the city of Detroit election officials numerous times Monday and is awaiting a response.

We also reached out to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who spoke about the lawsuit in a tweet: "I will always work to ensure every valid vote is counted & every voice is heard. My opponent is seeking to have valid votes thrown out & thousands of voices nullified based on nothing but lies. It’s egregious. It won’t succeed. Democracy will prevail."

Those behind this lawsuit say this is not about denying Detroiters the right to vote.

"The citizens of Detroit deserve a constitutionally fair election," Karamo said.







