Keeping track of your protein intake? We all should - here's why

The Brief Protein is important for a healthy diet. Protein doesn't just come from meat, but other sources as well.



Many of us spend a lot of time reading tiny labels trying to figure out how much protein we are getting. But the first question is, how much do we really need?

The backstory:

If you're on social media, no doubt someone is telling you how to hack more protein into your daily meals.

Eating protein can help you feel full and no doubt, protein is essential for maintaining muscle mass, bone density, immune function and beyond.

"Protein is one of the macronutrients that we need to maintain muscle," said Dr. Sandra Darling. "And there’s research showing that when people consume an adequate amount of protein as we age, it can actually protect our brain health and it can slow cognitive decline that occurs naturally as we age."

Doctor Darling specializes in lifestyle medicine. She says protein can be found in all kinds of foods, including meat, cheese, eggs, fish, beans, lentils, nuts and seeds.

But how much protein should we be eating on a daily basis?

Doctor Darling says for adults, about one gram of protein per kilogram of body weight is recommended.

So here's an easy way to estimate without doing a lot of math.

Cut your weight in pounds in half - and that's a good guideline for grams of protein. If you weigh 200 pounds go for 100 grams of protein.

And while it may be tempting to only get your protein from meaty sources, you should look at plant-based sources too.

They contain more fiber and vital nutrients.

"One other tip, we need to consume that amount of protein per day but specifically divided among three meals," she said. "So people tend to increase their protein intake in the evening. For example, eating meat with dinner.

"But it’s better for our health and for maintaining muscle mass to actually divide up that total protein among three meals per day."

There are of course, protein bars, drinks, powders, even water which are considered okay. But experts say you want to watch out for added sugar or discomfort.