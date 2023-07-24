Kicking off Campus Martius Park's 20th anniversary celebration

The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) is throwing a summer fundraiser to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Campus Martius Park.

The event, called Party in the Park, is happening on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. The best part? Proceeds from the event will go toward improving public spaces in Downtown Detroit managed by the DDP.

"This biennial summer fundraiser is a great opportunity to connect people from across the city and the region, as well as with our parks and public spaces," Eric B. Larson, DDP CEO said. "Last year’s Centennial Celebration was a huge success, inspiring the decision to debut this event benefiting Downtown Detroit’s beautification."

At the outdoor event, the Bluewater Kings Band and DJ Stacey Hotwaxx will perform live from the MGM Grand Detroit Stage.

Additionally, the Party in the Park event will include a VIP Pre-Party presented by Moet & Chandon. It will feature a "Moet Moment" champagne toast, premium signature cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, a special gift from Moet & Chandon, and a cocktail reception from 5-6 p.m.

"We are really proud of how Campus Martius Park has evolved over the past 20 years, and Party in the Park serves to honor its significance to our city," Larson said. "It has developed into such a vibrant and welcoming public space for people from not only Detroit and across Michigan, but from around the world to come and enjoy our amazing city."

VIP and general admission tickets, as well as premium garden cabanas for the Party in the Park, can be purchased via Eventbrite. For more event information, visit downtowndetroit.org.