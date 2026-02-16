Authorities seize 20 dogs, 4 turtles from accused Warren crack cocaine dealer

article

The Brief A drug dealing investigation in Macomb County led to animal cruelty charges against a woman. Authorities said they seized two dozen animals and crack cocaine from a Warren home while investigating drug dealing claims.



Authorities searched a home in the 1400 block of Hobart in Warren on Feb. 12 in connection with an investigation into 57-year-old Michelle Reyntiens.

During the search of that home, members of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team allegedly found crack cocaine, nine adult dogs, 11 puppies, and four turtles. These animals were living in what the sheriff's office described as deplorable conditions, and some of the animals needed immediate care.

Reyntiens has been charged with possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance and animal cruelty. Her bond was set at $30,000 cash/surety.