On Thursday, Quran Buchanan from Safari Meats joined The Nine to tell us about their new family recipe, Kick'n Chicken Sausage.

He also shared a recipe for you to make your own chicken and waffles at home. Check out the recipe below and visit his website at the link under the recipe to find Safari Meats near you.

Kick'n Chicken Waffle Batter Waffle or pancake batter of choice

2 oz of Safari " Kick'n" Chicken Sausage per waffle

Add 3 oz batter to griddle of waffle iron

Sprinkle sausage on batter

Cook for two minutes per side

Choose favorite topping and enjoy

For more recipes please visit their website: https://safarimeats1976.com/