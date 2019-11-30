Kid Rock goes on drunken rant about Oprah, gets removed from stage

Detroit-native Kid Rock was caught on camera this week hurling a series of expletives toward Oprah Winfrey and other prominent female personalities.

Spotted on stage at his Honky Tonk Bar in Nashville, Rock - whose real name is Robert James Ritchie - directed multiple insults during what appears to be a drunken rant.

"Oprah Winfrey is like 'Hey, I just want women to believe in this sh*t.'" Rock said. "F*ck her. She can suck d*ck sideways. And if you say that, people say, 'Hey, I'm pretty sure Kid Rock's a racist.' I'm, like, 'Okay, fine. F*ck off.'"

The footage, acquired by TMZ, spans almost three minutes long.

Winfrey wasn't the only recipient of Rock's tirade. The musician also attacked The View's Joy Behar and Kathy Lee Gifford, before getting removed by security and eventually being taken off stage.

"I'm not a bad guy, I'm just an honest guy, saying I don't like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar," Rock said. "They can suck d*ck sideways."

Those recording the scene noted that Rock appeared to be "drunk" and called him "racist."

Rock followed up reports of the rant with a tweet stating Oprah Winfrey wanted him to appear on the show and that he declined.