Kratom crackdown: Michigan lawmakers seek to regulate substance after man dies from 'gas station heroin'

A group of Michigan lawmakers are seeking to crack down on a dangerous over-the-counter substance. It comes after a Michigan man died from a potent derivative of kratom that has been referred to as "gas station heroin."

If passed, House Bill 4969 would regulate kratom. Currently, federal officials have been working to ban a derivative of kratom, 7-hydroxymitragynine.

What the bill says:

The bipartisan legislation, introduced by primary sponsor Cam Cavitt (R-Cheboygan), would set licensing requirements for selling the substance. This requirement would apply to both in-person and online retailers, who would be prohibited from selling kratom products to people younger than 21.

It also would require certain labels on kratom, such as one that says mitragyna speciosa, the scientific name of the drug, "is an unapproved dietary ingredient" that could be dangerous, and one that specifies the alkaloid content.

Additionally, certain kratom products would be banned under the legislation. This includes kratom products that contain synthetic alkaloids and products that have 7-hydroxymitragynine in the alkaloid fraction that is greater than 2% of the alkaloid composition.

When applying for a license to sell kratom, the potential licensee would need to submit a sample of the raw materials used to produce each product for lab testing to ensure the products do not contain any prohibited substances.

Violating the proposed law would lead to fines.

Local perspective:

Kratom can lead to liver toxicity, seizures, and substance use disorder, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In rare cases, it has also been associated with death, the FDA said.

FOX 2 previously reported on the death of a Metro Detroit man, who died after taking 7-hydroxymitragynine, a derivative of kratom that is even more potent than kratom. It can be found in many forms, including tablets, gummiest, and drink mixes.

Big picture view:

In addition to the local lawmakers hoping to crack down on kratom, federal officials have been working to restrict 7-hydroxymitragynine, also known as 7-OH and 7-Hydroxy.

Earlier this year, the FDA sent warning letters to several companies accused of illegally distributing products containing 7-OH. The administration also sent a letter to health care providers warning them about the dangers of 7-OH.

In July, the FDA recommended that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) move to classify 7-OH as a controlled substance.

"Vape stores are popping up in every neighborhood in America, and many are selling addictive products like concentrated 7-OH. After the last wave of the opioid epidemic, we cannot get caught flat-footed again," said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. "7-OH is an opioid that can be more potent than morphine. We need regulation and public education to prevent another wave of the opioid epidemic."

What's next:

House Bill 4969 has been referred to the Committee on Regulatory Reform. A date for the bill to be heard has not been set.