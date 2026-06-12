Kroger stores to give away 100,000 free ice cream pints this June

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Michigan Kroger stores are celebrating summer with its limited-time All America Ice Cream Collection.

Kroger is giving away 100,000 pints of free ice cream on June 19 to celebrate the summer solstice a couple days early (the summer solstice is June 21).

Customers interested in the deal can visit FreeKrogerIceCream.com to download their limited-time, single-use digital coupon, available exclusively at 12 p.m. on Friday June 19, while supplies last.

This year's Kroger All America Ice Cream Collection flavors are:

Seventh Inning Swirl – caramel popcorn flavored ice cream with praline peanuts and caramel swirls.

Sweet As Cherry Pie – cherry pie flavored ice cream with tart cherry swirls and pie pieces.

Banana Split Social – strawberry banana ice cream with pineapple chunks and chocolate swirls.

"Summer is all about bringing people together to create memories that last a lifetime, and we’re excited to capture that fun and nostalgia through our new All-American Ice Cream Collection," said Cam Barrett, of Kroger’s Michigan Division. "We’ve loved seeing customers come back year after year for their free pints and now, we’re going bigger than ever by giving away 100,000 pints."