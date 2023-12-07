Lake Orion man says everyone in bar celebrated with him after he won Michigan Lottery prize

article

A Lake Orion man says everyone in a bar was celebrating after he won $160,405 from a Michigan Lottery game.

Rodd Cunningham, 49, bought the Jackpot Slots Fast Cash ticket on Nov. 27 at Old Detroit Bar and Grille at 741 South Lapeer Rd. in Lake Orion.

"I was at my local bar and bought two Fast Cash tickets," Cunningham said. "One was a non-winning ticket, and I thought the other was too, but I didn’t have my glasses on, so I scanned them both on the app to be safe."

That's when he saw the other ticket was actually a winner.

"When I scanned the second ticket and the prize amount of $160,405 came up on the screen, I just about lost it! Within a few minutes, everyone in the bar knew and was celebrating with me. It was such a fun experience!" he said.

He plans to complete some home improvements with his winnings and then save the remainder.