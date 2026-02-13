Oakland University stabbing suspect given $1M bond

article

The Brief An 18-year-old has been charged with assault with intent to murder stemming from a stabbing at Oakland University last week. Police said Joshua Edwards and another suspect fled after the crime. The other suspect is still on the run.



An 18-year-old suspect accused of stabbing a person during a fight at Oakland University last week is now facing charges after he was caught this week.

Joshua Damon Edwards was arraigned Friday morning on an assault with intent to commit murder charge. His was given a $1 million cash bond.

The backstory:

Edwards is one of two people police were searching for after the stabbing outside Van Wagoner Hall on Feb. 5.

Around 8:15 p.m. that night, Oakland University police received calls about a fight outside the building. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering multiple non-fatal stab wounds. Police said the suspects and victims all appear to have no affiliation with the school.

After the stabbing, two suspects, including Edwards, fled the scene. Edwards was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday, police said.

The other suspect remains on the run. He is described as a Black man in his early 20s with chin-length dreadlocks, wearing a black North Face jacket, black pants and white shoes with blue on the back of the shoes. Police say he is around 5'8" or 5'10."