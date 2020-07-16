Lanes blocked on I-94, I-696 after multiple wrecks in rainy weather

There are multiple wrecks reported around the Metro Detroit region blocking lanes on major highways. Heavy rain has resulted in lanes being blocked on I-696 and I-94.

Two semi-trucks crashed on I-94 at Jackson Avenue and Ann Arbor which has blocked all westbound lanes two eastbound lanes. Traffic is expected to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

A crash heading westbound on I-696 by Greenfield Road and Southfield has only one lane open. There's also a crash on 6969 at Mound Road, where speeds have slowed to 45 mph.

The left lane is blocked on I-75 heading south at M-8. Lanes heading east on I-94 are blocked after Mt. Eliot. Also, a crash on the I-275 ramp going south onto I-94 is also slowing traffic.