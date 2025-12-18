One dead, one hospitalized after double shooting on Fenton Street in Detroit

The Brief Two people were shot in a Detroit neighborhood on Thursday. One of the victims was found dead and the other was hospitalized.



One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting in Detroit on Thursday.

What they're saying:

Police say at 3:30 p.m., officers received an alert from the 1900 block of Fenton Street. When they arrived, they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. One of them was already dead, while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.