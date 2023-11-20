Lauryn Hill concert at Little Caesars Arena canceled for Tuesday

article

The Lauryn Hill concert scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Little Caesars Arena has been canceled.

The "Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour" with the Fugees was canceled by the event organizer, according to Ticketmaster. Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase. Tickets purchased by phone or online will be automatically refunded.

According to Lauryn Hill's X, formerly Twitter account, a pair of recent shows were canceled due to vocal strain. In a post on Oct. 30, she wrote "I fought through the last few shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medications. This isn't safe or sustainable."

According to Ticketmaster, "No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are

received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.

"If the Event Organizer is offering a credit option, it will be visible within the Event Details of your order, which can be found in your Ticketmaster account.

"Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster."



