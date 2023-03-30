Legendary Rock n Roll band Kiss adds Detroit to End of The Road Tour

The legendary rock n roll band Kiss has added four more concerts to their last official tour.

To kick off their End of The Road Tour, Kiss will be at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 20 in Detroit. From there, they'll venture to Nashville, St. Louis, and finally Fort Worth in Texas - before the iconic band resumes their regularly scheduled series.

It will end with a two-day show at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets to the Detroit show will start on presale at 10 a.m. on April 3. Find the ticket info for Detroit here. You can also go to kissonline.com for more info on the band.

Kiss formed in New York City in 1973 and is one of the best-selling bands of all time. However, it was in New Jersey, Cleveland, and Detroit where they compiled recorded pieces for a live concert album which sparked their nationwide prominence and its first top 40 single.