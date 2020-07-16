Less customers using cash amid pandemic while coin supply runs short

One of the ripple effects of the coronavirus pandemic might be paper currency.

Many local businesses are no longer giving coins for change and debit cards are in use more than ever. Some are asking if paper money met its demise.

"We still took it but with gloves and at the end of the day money would sit in safe for at least a week before I touched it," said Louie Bricolas, Gilbert's Lodge.

And because some people do find money to be a transmitter of germs, they would rather use plastic.

In fact, a recent survey found 82-percent of consumers believe contact-less payment is the cleaner way to pay.

"It's just a lot easier to pay with your credit card instead of washing your hands every time I touch my wallet," said Darrel Lambert.

Advertisement

But is the push for plastic based on COVID-19 or could it be something else? Bricolas who owns Gilbert's Lodge, weighed in.

"I pay over $60,000 a year in credit card fees and fees to companies that process our credit cards," said Bricolas. "You have to look at credit card companies and these guys have big people in DC to push for that stuff."

"I'm old school right? I got cash. I rather spend the cash," Dave Santoro,

There is a nationwide coin shortage after the Federal Government cut down coin production.

"I was in Kroger's buying groceries and my bill came to $61.67 and the cashier asked me if he could round it off to $63. I asked why and the cashier said we're short on coins."

But this business owner is not turning his back on consumers who want to use cash or coin. At Gilbert's Lodge, they want your coins so much so, that you can pay your entire tab in coin.

"Heck yes, they can," said Bricolas. "If you have a lot, I might not know what to do with all of it.”

Call it adapting to change, in the new normal.