Let Your Light Shine Charity Gala Nov. 17 helps Macomb County teens in need

A Metro Detroit organization is hoping you will help light up the lives of our underserved youth.

Newway Works which provides academic and social resources for students is hosting the Let Your Light Shine charity gala.

All proceeds from the gala will go support Project Transformation, which offers mentoring and after-school programs to help keep kids on the right path.

"We're talking about working with kids who are in a poverty-stricken environment, who don't get the opportunities a lot of these kids do," said Shane Gianino, founder of Neway Works. "For us, it is extremely important that we continue to raise money to make an impact in these kids' lives so that they can have a life of hope for a brighter future. So that we can help them accomplish their dreams, whatever those dreams may be."

There is still time to buy tickets for the black tie fundraiser. FOX 2's Roop Raj and Taryn Asher will be hosting the event. It is Thursday, November 17th at The Villa Penna Banquet, 43985 Hayes Road, in Sterling Heights.

All proceeds from the gala will go support Project Transformation, that offers mentoring and after school programs to help keep kids on the right path.





