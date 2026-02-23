Dog rescued from icy Detroit River near Gordie Howe Bridge

Monday morning Michigan Humane teamed up with first responders on a dog rescue from the icy waters of the Detroit River.

The backstory:

The 2-year-old Siberian Husky was suffering from hypothermia and was pulled to safety from a tunnel after a four-hour effort.

"Our Field Services team jumped into action, gearing up in wetsuits and braving the icy water to bring the dog to safety," said a spokesperson for Michigan Humane. "He is now receiving care back at our Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit."

We are told it was tricky to get at him because of the ice chunks in The Detroit River, the tunnels and private property surrounding the easiest access point to him.

The dog was spotted in a tunnel near the Gordie Howe Bridge by fishermen over the weekend.

The rescue also involved Detroit Fire, Detroit Animal Care and Control and the Karens. Video above is from The Karens Facebook page and Michigan Humane.

According to Michigan Humane, the 2-year-old Siberian Huskey did not have a microchip. He will be on a stray hold for 7 days before he will be up for adoption.

The Karens are a nonprofit group that helps pet owners in Detroit providing shelters and supplies to those in need to better care for their dogs.