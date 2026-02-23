Detroit police seek info on armed robbery of good Samaritan on I-75 service drive

article

Detroit police are looking for armed robbery suspects who targeted a good Samaritan on the east side in the early morning hours of Feb. 15.

The 62-year-old victim stopped to help a motorist on the northbound I-75 service drive near Brentwood at about 3:30 a.m.

As the man walked back to his vehicle, a dark-colored truck pulled up behind him and a man and woman got out to approach him.

The couple announced a robbery and the 62-year-old handed over his keys, wallet, cash, cell phone and glasses.

Both suspects got back in their truck and fled northbound on the I-75 service drive.

The male suspect was described as 59 years old and possibly had the first name of Orlando.

The female suspect was described as about 52, with a slim build, and straight blonde hair.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or has information regarding the crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.TV