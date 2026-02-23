Illegal electrical hookup found at home that caught second Detroit house on fire

article

One of two houses that burned early Monday in Detroit had an illegal electrical hookup, according to fire officials.

Around 2 a.m., a fire was reported at a home on Evergreen near West Chicago on the city's west side. That fire then spread to a second home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials said the occupied house where the fire originated had an illegal power hookup.

Neighbors told FOX 2 that the second house was unoccupied, but was set to soon be a rental home.