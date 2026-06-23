Lincoln Park doorbell camera captures escalating neighbor dispute

The Brief A typical neighborhood dispute over kids playing where they shouldn't quickly escalate. In the video, a man appears to pick a fight with the doorbell camera. He was reportedly upset with homeowner Sonja Basley.



Doorbell cameras, love them or hate them, what would we do without them at this point? They've been capturing crimes and all kinds of bizarre behavior for years.

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This story started as what seemed like a typical neighborhood dispute over kids playing where they shouldn't be. Then things quickly escalated.

In the video, a man appears to pick a fight with the doorbell camera. He was reportedly upset with homeowner Sonja Basley.

"When you're drinking, don't come onto anyone's porch. Don't pull down your pants and be calling anyone b***s and h**s," Basley said.

That's when the man in the video allegedly pulled his pants down and mooned the camera, an act that could potentially lead to an indecent exposure charge.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this month, Sonja asked neighborhood children not to use her driveway as a racetrack. The request did not sit well with their parents. Words were exchanged, and the situation escalated when a seemingly intoxicated friend became involved.

Sonja says all of this happened on Juneteenth, no less.

FOX 2 spoke with investigators in Lincoln Park on Tuesday, and they're looking into the incident. Sonja plans to file an official police report tomorrow. As mentioned, the case could potentially result in an indecent exposure charge.

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