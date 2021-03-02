Lincoln Park mother of 2 killed in I-96 crash, suspect has multiple license suspensions

A mother of two kids has died after she was rear-ended on the freeway late Monday night.

The Lincoln Park mother was driving her two kids at the time she was killed.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to the crash around 11:25 p.m. near the I-96 entrance ramp near Davison.

A preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Traverse had struck a Saturn ION in the rear, causing significant damage.

The driver of the Saturn, a 29-year-old woman from Lincoln Park, was killed. Her children, ages 6 and 7, were transported from the scene to Children's Hospital.

They had received minor injuries from the crash.

The suspect driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene on foot before traveling to a hospital.

Identified as a 25-year-old man, he later told police he left the scene and went to a gas station before getting a ride to the emergency room.

Police say he has two prior convictions for driving on a suspended license and has five current suspensions and two local warrants.

Michigan State Police are awaiting a warrant for blood.

The next of kin for the victim have been notified. An investigation into the crash is ongoing and a report will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.