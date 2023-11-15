Lincoln Park police look for arson suspect who set fire to youth football, cheerleading facility

Lincoln Park police is asking for the public's help finding an arson suspect that set fire to a youth football and cheer facility on Oct. 2.

The incident happened at 4:25 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Jr. Rails football and cheer facility at 4050 River Drive.

Multiple Fire Departments from surrounding cities responded to the location, but the building was unable to be saved due to the severe damage sustained from the fire.

If anyone can identify the person of interest in the video, please contact Detective Lieutenant Hammerle at 313-381-1800 x2233 or Detective Brown at 313-381-1800 x2231, and reference complaint 23-22486. You may remain anonymous.



