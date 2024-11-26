Lincoln Park police officer and suspect shot near Outer Drive, Fort Street

A Lincoln Park police officer was shot in the area of Outer Drive and Fort Street Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was also wounded in the 26400 block of Outer Drive.

Police say that the officer was wounded in the leg and that the suspect is in custody, reports Dave Spencer. The scene of the incident appears to be the former Vibra Hospital, off Outer Drive, which has been closed for the past few years.

Witnesses report seeing a man running and hearing two different series of gunshots at about 2 p.m. to 2:15. The suspect then hit the ground and more police units swarmed the area.

"We saw a Black male running this way and the police surrounded him and told him to stop running," said one woman who lives nearby. "And he wouldn't stop running so they shot him. And when they shot him, we were scared … we ran in the house, we didn't know what to do."

The circumstances of the officer-involved shooting are not known at this time. Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Photo: SkyFOX

