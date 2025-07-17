The Brief The state is requesting the public to provide comments on two permit requests from Enbridge for constructing a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac. The energy company wants to replace its Line 5 pipelines that transport oil through the Great lakes. There will also be informational meetings held in August.



Michigan is seeking comments from the public regarding a permit from energy company Enbridge to construct a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac that will replace the dual pipelines currently transporting fuel across the state.

The massive construction project has been the subject of controversy from advocates concerned about a potential environmental disaster should the infrastructure be damaged.

Big picture view:

The public is invited to give their input on two permits requested by Enbridge concerning a proposed tunnel that would connect the Lower Peninsula to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The company wants to build the opening of the tunnel within wetlands along the southern shore of the UP, just off of U.S. Route 2, as well as road improvements in the nearby area.

Enbridge also wants to build an intake structure on the northern shore of the Lower Peninsula.

"The purpose of the project is to facilitate the construction of a tunnel beneath Lake Michigan bottomlands to replace the Line 5 dual pipelines crossing the Straits of Mackinac," a public notice from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Local perspective:

The two locations selected by Enbridge for the proposed tunnel would be Point LaBarbe in Mackinac County and McGulpin Point in Emmet County.

According to EGLE's public notice, the construction would take place on 1.53 acres of wetlands on the tunnel portal to the north and on 0.17 acres of wetlands on the southern portion.

The planned structures include a 61-foot-long pipe where the intake line would exit the bottom of Lake Michigan. It would be built on a massive concrete pad measuring 144 square feet.

There would also be 15 concrete blocks to keep the pipeline anchored to the lake bed.

There would also be a curtain around the tunnel opening to prevent sediment from entering the structure.

The backstory:

The dispute over Line 5's replacement has gone on for years, starting when the Michigan governor opposed the project amid concerns that a leakage in a tunnel like what Enbridge has proposed could lead to pollution in the Great Lakes.

The issue has climbed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which agreed to take up the issue of whether a federal body or state body should decide whether the pipeline should be shut down.

In 2019, the Michigan Attorney General sued to shut down the pipeline because of oil spill concerns.

As the legal battle ensues, Enbridge has moved forward with permit requests to replace the pipeline. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released an environmental impact study on the impacts of the tunnel in May.

What you can do:

The public is now invited to provide their input on Enbridge's permit requests. There are multiple ways of doing that.

One is through an online portal which can be found here. The public notice period runs from July 16 to Aug. 29.

There are also public hearings that will be held online and in-person. That includes an informational session on Aug. 12 that will feature a Q&A. A second formal public hearing will be held on Aug. 19.