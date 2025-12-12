Sherrone Moore arraignment expected Friday, but no charges filed yet against former Michigan Football coach
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Former Michigan Football head coach Sherrone Moore is expected to face a judge Friday, but no arraignment time has been scheduled yet.
Moore, 39, was detained Wednesday in connection with an incident that happened in Pittsfield Township around the time the news was made public that U of M had fired him over what the university described as "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."
The backstory:
Following news of Moore's firing and detainment in Washtenaw County, the Pittsfield Township Police Department put out a press release that stated that officers were investigating an alleged assault at an apartment on Wednesday afternoon. However, that release did not specifically link Moore to the incident.
LISTEN: 911 audio after Sherrone Moore detained
Moore was booked in the Washtenaw County Jail on Wednesday night, and remains in custody as of Friday morning.
Featured
What's next:
Moore is expected to be arraigned Friday, but a time for that hearing has not been scheduled. The court typically holds arraignments at 1 p.m.
On Thursday, an official with the 14A District Court in Ann Arbor said that paperwork regarding the case had not yet been received. As of Friday morning, no charges have been entered into the court system, according to a records check.
The Source: A press release from the 14A District Court, court records, and previous reporting were used in this story.