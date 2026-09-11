Lions' Dan Campbell remembers 9/11 playing for Giants: 'You see the best, worst of humanity'

The Brief Lions coach Dan Campbell played for the New York Giants when 9/11 happened. He spoke about the horror of the tragedy and the unified support afterwards as the US and New York pulled together. Campbell talked about the losses those in New York suffered and marveled that it has been 25 years since the tragedy took place.



Lions Coach Dan Campbell was in New York during 9/11 – but not on vacation, as a tight end for the Giants.

The backstory:

Back then, Campbell was in his third season with the team, and spoke about having a front row seat to the best and worst of humanity in a matter of minutes, he said.

"One of the most inspiring things that you could ever witness, be around, is in the middle of a tragedy, especially in New York where people, man, they're in a hurry, right?" he said. "It's about getting to one spot to another and you got places to go, things to do. And that happens and man, everybody just pitches in to help. They want to help and do whatever it takes."

It wasn't just those who lived there pitching in at the time. Many have acknowledged that everyone in the US was a New Yorker then, rallying around a common cause and pulling together to help.

IRVING, TEXAS - OCTOBER 6: Tight end Dan Campbell #89 of the New York Giants runs with the ball during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on October 6, 2002 at Texas Stadium in Irving, TX. The Giants defeated the Cowboys 21-17. (Photo by Ronald Expand

Campbell: 9/11 Brought Country Together

Dig deeper:

Campbell gave a nod to the national support the city felt back then, as well.

"They just wanna help and do whatever it takes and not just the people there, but people in the country that are sacrificing their time, being away from family, to just go help," he said. "And anybody that was up there at that time to even wanna go help to get into the city after that.

"It definitely pulled our country together. And it was one of those things that you just don't ever forget."

The coach spoke about the tragedy, while marveling that it's been 25 years since the day which changed everything.

"You know, a lot of people, you know … lost," he said. "You know, there was a lot of loss and those things you don't forget. And I can't believe it's been 25 years."

15 Oct 2000: Dan Campbell #89 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Cowboys 19-14.Mandatory Credit: Harry How /Allsport Expand