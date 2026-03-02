Lions trade David Montgomery to Texans for drafts picks, offensive lineman

The Brief The Lions have traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, per reports. Detroit will receive a compensation package in exchange for the trade, according to NFL Network. The Lions will receive a fourth and seventh round pick as well as center Juice Scruggs.



According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoprt, the Lions traded the running back in exchange for a package of two draft picks including offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

The Lions will receive a fourth rounder and a seventh rounder in addition to Scruggs, a former second round pick out of Penn State. Scruggs, 26, plays center.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 24: David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Im Expand

The trade means the Lions are parting ways with their duo of running backs that have been the engine behind their rushing offense.

In three seasons with the Lions, Montgomery had 2,506 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns.

Scruggs adds depth to an offensive line unit in transition, lacking depth.

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 26: Juice Scruggs #70 of the Houston Texans exits the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)