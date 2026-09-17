Lions vs Bills: How to watch tonight's TNF showdown in Buffalo

Is it too early for the game of the year? At the very least, Lions vs Bills qualifies at least as a must-watch battle tonight in prime-time.

Big picture view:

Two of the top teams in the NFL go to battle in Buffalo tonight as the Bills' new Highmark Stadium hosts its first-ever regular season game.

Both teams enter 1-0 with the Lions surviving a 31-30 overtime thriller and the Bills outlasting the Texans 36-31.

Lions coach Dan Campbell says the big-game hype surrounding the showdown is real, and is telling the team to savor the moment.

"I’m going to tell the guys, especially young players, just drink it in," Campbell said. "It’s a new environment, and this is the first one in that place, the christening.

"That’s stuff you never forget. You’re telling your grandkids one day, so enjoy this."

How to Watch Lions vs Bills

The Lions take on the Bills in Buffalo on Thursday Night Football and FOX 2 has you covered from before the game, to kickoff and into the post-game with analysis and reaction from coach Dan Campbell and players.

While Amazon is streaming the game nationally, FOX 2 is broadcasting the game locally over the air.

Before the game, Lions Gameday Live is 7 p.m.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m.

At about 11:15 is the Home of the Lions Postgame Show

Lions injuries

Dig deeper:

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 156 yards in last week's win but against the Bills he'll have a different-looking offensive line trying to clear the way.

Two starting offensive linemen will be out with injuries – rookie first round offensive tackle Blake Miller (knee) and guard Christian Mahogany (hip).

Filling in for them will be Larry Borom at tackle and Ben Bartch, who filled in last week for Mahogany.

Cornerback DJ Reed is questionable with a foot injury.

What to Expect

The Lions are back in a familiar underdog role tonight with the Bills favored by nearly a touchdown.

Most sportsbooks have the Bills at -5.5 favorites with plenty of points expected, as the over/under is 54.5 points.

Campbell said he expects star Bills quarterback Josh Allen to be a challenge for Lions defense.

"The guy that's that's under center or in shotgun for them poses a lot of issues to your defense. You know you you have to check every box on your defense," he said. "He's got it all, and we have to be prepared for all of it. And if a mistake is made, we have to capitalize."

Lions Say They're Ready

What they're saying:

Team co-captain Penei Sewell and receiver Jameson Williams spoke to FOX 2 about the electric atmosphere at Highmark tonight and what they are expecting.

"We're treating it as a regular game, it's prime time. We're just trying to go out and get a win, focus on being 2-0," Williams said. "The crowd, we're hoping it don't play a factor. You know, we've got big-time players, and you hope it (doesn't) affect us. But I don't think it will."

Sewell said this is where preparaton is key.

"You've got to handle the environment. Obviously, it's not going to change, it's going to, honestly, probably get louder," he said. "We've got to go out there and trust what we've been doing. Trust the preparation and communicate. That's the main thing.

"I know it's going get loud, but up front, we got to get on the same page."

The Source: Information for this game is from in-person coverage from the Lions Allen Park facility as well as the Associated Press.

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