LIST: These states have closed all schools due to coronavirus

Public schools across the country are closing their doors to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several states have individual school districts that have opted to close while other schools in the states remain open without a statewide mandate. Education Week put together an interactive map that shows which school districts have closed.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

The duration of the closures vary from state to state. Here’s a list of states that have closed all schools:

Maryland

All schools will be closed for two weeks beginning March 16.

Advertisement

Michigan

Schools will be closed for three weeks beginning March 16.

New Mexico

Schools will be closed for three weeks beginning at the end of the March 16 school day.

Ohio

Schools will be closed for three weeks starting at the end of the school day on March 16.

Oregon

Schools will be closed for two weeks beginning March 16.

Washington, D.C.

Schools will be closed for two weeks beginning March 16.

This story was reported from Atlanta.