Brownstown police investigate death of 88-year-old woman found outside living facility

The Brief An 88-year-old woman was found dead after leaving a senior living facility last weekend. The woman was found near a nearby business outside, was deceased for a while and was not dressed for the cold. The woman was a resident at the Forest View Assisted Living Facility, 19341 Allen Road in Brownstown.



Downriver police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who had been living at an assisted living facility.

The backstory:

The elderly victim was found by a passerby by a nearby business at 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 1, who reported the grim discovery to dispatch.

First responders arrived to find her deceased, and say she had been there for a significant amount of time and was not dressed for the cold conditions.

The woman was a resident at the Forest View Assisted Living Facility, 19341 Allen Road in Brownstown.

It is unclear how long she was missing or if it had been reported before she was discovered deceased.

"The body was turned over to the Wayne County Medical Examiner for an autopsy," said Police Chief Jeff Watson. "Detectives have processed the scene and are gathering the facts surrounding this tragic death.

"Please remember that the investigation is in its early stages, and the information in this statement could change based on additional evidence."