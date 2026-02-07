Detroit one-year-old girl in critical condition after alleged drug overdose

The Brief A baby was almost killed after getting her hands on the babysitter's drugs. She was revived with multiple doses of Narcan.



A one-year-old baby girl is in critical condition after getting her hands on the babysitter’s heroin.

She was revived with multiple doses of Narcan. It turns out the babysitter has multiple CPS complaints against her.

Big picture view:

A bump of heroin while watching a one-year-old in Detroit this week — then Nicole Field’s delivery dinner came. She allegedly left the baby alone on the bed with the drugs.

The curious tot ingested some, going into cardiac arrest.

"You just hate to hear that there are drugs in the home where there is an adolescent in the home," said Gregory Lindsey.

Lindsey is with DWIHN, the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, says ten years ago this could have been fatal. This little girl was revived by several doses of Narcan and CPR and is now in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

Field is charged with child abuse, and she has a history of CPS complaints against her.

"It will skew a person’s decision-making. It lowers their ability to make good decisions and overtakes their will," said Lindsey.

Field’s attorney, saying in court it is definitive whose heroin it was.

"I want to give Miss Field the benefit of the doubt. I will give her a $100,000 personal bond," said Magistrate William Burton.

Part of her bond conditions: no contact with minors, including her own four children.

