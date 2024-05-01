Every concert-goer's favorite time of the year has returned as Live Nation has kickstarted its 10th Concert Week, which includes $25 tickets for shows that will go on throughout the summer.

Shows being held at Comerica Park, Little Caesars Arena, Pine Knob, Michigan Lottery Amphitheater, and Meadow Brook are all up for grabs. They include Green Day, Missy Elliott, Styx and Foreigner, The Doobie Brothers, and A Day To Remember.

Tickets can be purchased between May 8-14. The general on-sale for Concert Week will begin on Wednesday, May 8 at 10 am ET through Tuesday, May 14 at 11:59 pm, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

There are also early-ticket access options for T-Mobile customers and Rakuten customers.

T-Mobile customers get 24-hour early access to $25 all-in tickets starting on Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Simply head to www.T-MobileReservedTickets.com for details

From 10 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 7, Rakuten members can purchase early access tickets. Sign up for Rakuten here to receive an early access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten’s app or website.

PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:

Comerica Park

9/4/2024 - Green Day

Little Caesars Arena

6/30/2024 – AJR

7/31/2024 – Jennifer Lopez

8/9/2024 - Xscape and SWV

8/15/2024 - Missy Elliott

8/23/2024 – Incubus & Coheed and Cambria

10/11/2024 – Maxwell and Jazmine Sullivan

10/14/2024 - P!nk

10/15/2024 - P!nk

11/20/2024 – Creed

Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/6/2024 - Hootie & The Blowfish

6/14/2024 - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

6/15/2024 – Styx & Foreigner

6/21/2024 - Maroon 5

6/23/2024 - James Taylor

6/25/2024 – Santana

7/2/2024 - Janet Jackson

7/6/2024 - Kidz Bop Kids

7/7/2024 - Third Eye Blind

7/17/2024 – Chicago & Earth, Wind & Fire

7/21/2024 – Train & REO Speedwagon

7/23/2024 - Limp Bizkit

8/1/2024 - Dan + Shay

8/4/2024 - John Fogerty

8/6/2024 - Thirty Seconds To Mars

8/7/2024 - Five Finger Death Punch

8/10/2024 - Barbie Symphony

8/15/2024 - The Doobie Brothers

8/23/2024 - Bret Michaels

8/30/2024 - Rob Zombie

9/10/2024 - Cage the Elephant

9/11/2024 – Staind & Breaking Benjamin

9/13/2024 - Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top

9/19/2024 - The Marley Brothers

9/21/2024 – Megadeth

9/28/2024 – RIFF Fest Featuring Godsmack

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

5/29/2024 - NEEDTOBREATHE

6/8/2024 - Parker McCollum

6/9/2024 - Maggie Rogers

6/12/2024 - A Day To Remember

6/14/2024 - Billy Currington & Larry Fleet

6/15/2024 - Brothers Osborne

6/18/2024 – Pixies & Modest Mouse

6/26/2024 - Bryson Tiller

7/6/2024 - Whiskey Myers

7/12/2024 - Mother Mother & Cave Town

7/18/2024 - Jamey Johnson

7/27/2024 – 311 & AWOLNATION

8/10/2024 - Lamb Of God & Mastodon

8/11/2024 - Tedeschi Trucks Band

8/16/2024 - Bush

8/17/2024 - Cody Jinks

8/20/2024 - Lindsey Stirling

8/22/2024 - Deep Purple

8/24/2024 - O.A.R. (...of a revolution.)

8/25/2024 - The Roots

8/31/2024 - Wallows

9/20/2024 – Clutch & Rival Sons

9/25/2024 - The National & The War on Drugs

9/30/2024 - Meghan Trainor

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre