LIVE RADAR: Tornado watch issued for SE Michigan until 3 AM

All of Southeastern Michigan is under a tornado watch until 3 a.m. Thursday.

A flood watch is also currently in place for our area with one to three inches of rainfall expected. Watch our live radar tracker in the player above.

FOX 2 Weather Authority Stephanie Mead said she believes the first band of strong weather should arrive around 7 p.m. while a stronger second band should be expected later around 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The rough weather is expected to arrive sometime around dinnertime or thereafter.

