Livonia community works to raise money for family of shooting victims

The Brief Gage Pierce is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony firearm for allegedly killing his family and his brother’s girlfriend. Now, the community is coming together, raising money to help lay them to rest. It’s happening on Saturday, June 13, at Mulligan’s on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills.



Days after four people in Livonia were shot and killed, the community is now working to raise money to help the families of those affected.

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25-year-old Gage Pierce is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony firearm for allegedly killing his family and his brother’s girlfriend in their Livonia home.

Now, the community is coming together, raising money to help lay them to rest.

The parents, Holly and Sterling, were regulars here at Mulligan’s Pub and Grub. The bar is just five minutes from their home, and the owner was Sterling’s best friend. As they try to wrap their heads around this tragedy, they’re wrapping their arms around the family, supporting them with a fundraiser during this difficult time.

What you can do:

It’s happening on Saturday, June 13, at Mulligan’s on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills. There will be a $20 donation at the door, along with basket raffles and plenty of food. The money raised will go toward funeral and memorial expenses for a family that meant a lot to this community.

"When he was behaving, he would be here all the time. We went many places together. Like I said, he was well-known, with a boisterous, hearty laugh. The laugh would vibrate your chest. When you got him laughing, he wouldn’t stop, and the whole room would shake. He always called me his brother. Every time we parted ways, it was, ‘I love you, brother.’ I loved him like a brother," said Robert McKiddie. "The community is hurting over this. All the money will not make a difference to anybody, but it might help them get through what they have to get through."

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What's next:

That fundraiser is taking place Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mulligan’s. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the family.

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