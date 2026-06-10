Livonia man who allegedly murdered family had 'contentious' relationship with parents, police say

The Brief A Livonia man is in custody after allegedly fatally shooting three family members and a fourth individual who was in a relationship with one of the victims. The suspect surrendered without incident. The Livonia police chief said the suspect had a "contentious" relationship with his parents.



The gunman involved in a deadly shooting involving three family members and a fourth victim had a "contentious" relationship with his parents before opening fire on Tuesday evening.

The suspect, who has not been named, fatally shot his parents in the backyard of a home on Rensellor Road around 5:30 p.m. He also fired on his brother and his brother's girlfriend inside the home before surrendering to police.

Livoina Police Chief Tom Goralski said during a Wednesday press conference that a semi-automatic rifle had been collected at the home, believing it was the weapon used in the shooting.

"This is a tragic event for the city and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims affected," the chief said.

Who are the victims?

Goralski identified the victims in the case as three family members and a fourth individual:

Sterling Ray Pierce, 58, and Holly Marie Kimball, 53, were the suspect's father and mother respectively. HIs brother has been identified as Tanner Ray Pierce, 22. The fourth victim is Nevaeh May Jaslynn Finch, 21.

Dig deeper:

While the motive is unclear, police say there has never been any mental health concern regarding the suspect. The department's clinician told the chief the suspect has never been reported to have any mental health issue.

Additionally, Goralski said police have never been called out to the location.

The suspect has no criminal history.

The backstory:

Livonia police say just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, they were called out to a home on the 19300 block of Rensellor Road for a reported shots-fired incident. When they arrived, police say they saw a man exit the home with his hands up saying he shot his family members. He was arrested shortly after.

Police then entered the home, finding two people on the floor with gunshot wounds, and two more with wounds out in the backyard.

All four people, two men and two women, died at the scene.

Officials say three of the four victims were family members of the suspect. The fourth was in a relationship with one of the victims. The firearm was recovered at the scene by police.

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