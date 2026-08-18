Detroit man arrested in connection to Livonia vehicle break-ins

The Brief Richard Johnson, 32, of Detroit has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in Livonia. Johnson has been formally charged with one count of felony larceny from a motor vehicle, one count of felony larceny, six counts of misdemeanor larceny, and habitual offender. Police are asking people who may be a victim of a vehicle break-in to contact Livonia Police Department.



A Detroit man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in Livonia over the past several weeks.

Richard Johnson, 32, was arrested Friday, according to a press release by the Livonia Police Department.

Livonia vehicle break-ins

The backstory:

Police worked to process fingerprint evidence from several break-ins, which led to police identifying Johnson, a press release says. Investigators alleged Johnson was likely responsible for several break-ins throughout Livonia, as well as other communities in the surrounding area.

Police said Johnson was arrested while attempting to break into additional vehicles. He attempted to drive off in his own vehicle, but was stopped by local authorities and taken into custody.

Johnson charged

Richard Johnson, 32, of Detroit. (Livonia Police Department)

What's next:

Johnson has been formally charged with one count of felony larceny from a motor vehicle, one count of felony larceny, six counts of misdemeanor larceny, and habitual offender.

He was arraigned Monday at the 16th District Court of Livonia by Magistrate Roger Spence, who set a $50,000 cash bond.

Johnson is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Aug. 27.

Reporting a vehicle break-in

What you can do:

Local police are encouraging anyone who believes they might have been the victim of one of Johnson's break-ins to contact the Livonia Police Department and file a report.