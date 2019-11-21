Lobster and shrimp stuffing recipe from Coop Caribbean Fusion

If you're looking for a unique, standout dish this holiday season Coop Caribbean Fusion may have the answer for you.

Chef Maxcel Hardy from Coop Caribbean Fusion joined us on The Nine to put a spin on holiday food. He showed us how to make a lobster and shrimp stuffing. You can get his recipe below.

CHEF MAXCEL HARDY LOBSTER AND SHRIMP STUFFING

Ingredients

Stuffing /Dressing

8 tablespoons butter (1 stick)

3 medium onions chopped

4 stalks celery, chopped

2-4 green bell peppers, chopped

8-12 oz of chopped mushrooms

12-24 oz lobster tail, chopped (imitation crab meat can be used as a substitution)

24 oz bag of frozen cooked shrimp, thawed and chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons dried sage

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2-3 bags (12-36 oz) of your favorite dried seasoned stuffing (or half a loaf of toasted, crumbled bread slices)

3 eggs, lightly beaten

2 to 2 1/2 cups chicken stock or broth

2 tablespoons butter

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Heat butter over medium heat in a large pan. Add celery, onion and green papers, cook until soft.

Add sage, poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper to onion mixture.

In a large bowl add dried stuffing or crumbled toast.

Add sauté vegetable mix to dried stuffing and mix

Whisk eggs in a separate bowl

Stir in chicken broth into dried stuffing

Stir in onion mixture, shrimp and Mixture should be very moist. Add more broth if necessary.

Taste for seasoning, add more season, dried stuffing or broth as needed before adding eggs

Add shrimp and Lobster meat

Add eggs, and mix completely

Transfer to a greased baking dish. Cut butter into small slivers and scatter on top of dressing.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until it turns light brown on top and set in the middle.