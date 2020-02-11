Lobster pot pie filling recipe from No. Six Prime

The concept of "Comfortable Fine Dining" is the driving philosophy behind the food and service at No. Six Prime, a new steakhouse in metro Detroit.

Executive Chef Bryan Pencola joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the restaurant. You can hear from him in the video player below, and get his recipe for lobster pot pie filling.

LOBSTER POT PIE FILLING RECIPE

4 oz of lobster tail or claw meat (small diced)

1 oz of bacon (cut into lardons)

2 oz of white wine (preferably dry)

3 oz of diced mushrooms of your choice

2 Tbls of thinly sliced shallots

1 clove of garlic (minced)

2 oz of heavy whipping cream

2 premade and cooled tart shells

2 t of canola oil

S+P to taste

1. In a small sauté pan on medium high heat place the canola oil till it begins to lightly smoke

2. As soon as oil starts to reach smoking point put 4oz of lobster meat, bacon, mushrooms and shallots and sauté till lobster becomes firm and bacon begins to render

3. Add garlic and cook till aromatic

4. Deglaze with white wine cook for 1-2 min

5. Add heavy cream and cook until nappe (sticks to the back of spoon)

6. Season to taste then carefully add filling into mini tart shell and enjoy!

MINI TART DOUGH RECIPE

1 ½ C all-purpose unbleached flour

9 TBLS of butter cut into small pieces

¼ t of salt

¼ t of dried thyme

¼ t of granulated garlic

4 Tbls of ice water

1. Add flour and butter in a food processor and pulse until it's the consistency of oatmeal

2. Slowly add the ice water (1 tablespoon at a time) until a dough forms (don't over mix you should take out as soon as the dough starts to form)

3. Remove from food processor and place dough on a lightly floured surface.

4. With a floured rolling pin roll out dough until its 1/8th inch thick.

5. With a 5 inch cookie cutter cut small circles out of the 1/8th inch think sheet(they should be a bit bigger than your tart pan)

6. Freeze the tarts for 30 minutes before baking (save the excess dough and freeze for later use)

7. Pull from freezer and arrange a rack in the center of the oven and heat the oven to 425°F. line the frozen shell with parchment or fresh foil, fill it with dried beans or pie weights, and put it on a baking sheet. Bake until the sides are set, about 12 minutes. Remove the parchment and weights and continue to bake until the dough is just beginning to brown lightly, another 6 to 8 minutes. Cool on a wire rack until needed.